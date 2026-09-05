Kinfolk House presents "The Places We Carry" opening reception

Kinfolk House will present the opening reception of "The Places We Carry," a new collaborative exhibition featuring Verónica Ibargüengoitia, Murielle White, and Brandi Waller-Pace.

Ibargüengoitia explores how memory, movement, ancestry, and the natural world shape our understanding of home. Ibargüengoitia’s practice considers the emotional and physical landscapes people carry with them across borders, generations, and changing environments. Her work creates space to reflect on migration, belonging, displacement, and the ways personal histories become embedded in place.

White expands the exhibition’s conversation through work that engages identity, cultural memory, and the layered stories held within communities.

Musician, educator, and cultural advocate Waller-Pace brings an interdisciplinary perspective grounded in Black roots music, storytelling, and the power of sound to preserve histories and connect people across time.

Together, the artists consider place as more than a physical location. Place can live in the body, in family traditions, in music, in memory, and in the stories we choose to preserve and pass forward. The exhibition asks visitors to consider what they carry, what has shaped them, and how those experiences influence where and with whom they feel at home.

Set within Kinfolk House, a historic home transformed into a collaborative art space, "The Places We Carry" reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting artists and creating meaningful connections among art, history, and community.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 12.

