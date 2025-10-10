Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Annabel Livermore: "Cosmic Gardens" opening reception

Kirk Hopper Fine Art will present the reinstallation of Annabel Livermore's "Cosmic Gardens," 12 oil on panel works, her final and among her strongest series, in which she pushes and broadens a unique visual language. The tribute to Livermore, following her death on September 14, 2024, coincides with the memorial in El Paso of the enigmatic artist and poet James Magee, who spent over 40 years constructing the starkly beautiful monument The Hill, a quartet of stone and steel buildings that house his deeply personal assemblages in the West Texas desert. Magee worked closely alongside Livermore throughout her life and career.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 15.