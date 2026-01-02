Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Ashley Canty: "Heap of Broken Images" opening reception

At Kirk Hopper Fine Art, Ashley Canty's 30 stitched works and collages begin in this way, with a suitably reverent discovery of wear and weatheredness. They are pieces of history, time capsules worthy of rejuvenation. As Canty understands it, we live in a time that devours the world. She resorts to scavenging wallpaper from homes being torn down or remodeled, rather than irreversibly consuming resources.

"Heap of Broken Images" is a seductive labyrinth of references and allusions. It is an increasingly rare aesthetic that embraces the deterioration of fragile materials and the wear and tear they display. These fragmented, searching and radiant works convey both harmony and dissonance. Yet all of them leave traces of light that are never quite extinguished from memory, a sense of wonder in the face of the ordinary. Canty asks us to look closely at what is discarded and imagine what could be.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 21.