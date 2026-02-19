Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Cande Aguilar: "La Vida Real (Real Life)" opening reception

Cande Aguilar's open-hearted paintings form "La Vida Real (Real Life)", his exhibition of some 30 mixed media works on panel at Kirk Hopper Fine Art. They set loose a cascade of associations - multilayered meditations on the complexities of human bonds, alternately intimate and tender, echoey, hypnotic and tangled.

Eclectic images, high voltage colors, fast brushwork and skipping strokes are assembled with poetic precision and shocks of disorienting, fractured beauty. Energized abstractions and schematic heads, stick figures, flowers, rockets, watermelons, chain link fences, fragments of hand painted signs and printed slogans all teeter on a collision course and balletic movement, seemingly reckless decision and painterly finesse.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 4.