Dallas Mavericks fans can come to Klyde Warren Park for a watch party under the stars as the Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The live broadcast of the game will be shown on a big screen at the pavilion. Guests can bring blankets and chairs to sit on the west lawn while enjoying bites from food trucks nearby. The Nancy Best Fountain will be lit up blue in support of the Mavs.