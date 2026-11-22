Klyde Warren Park will present Mayor’s Tree Lighting Celebration, the official Tree Lighting Celebration for the City of Dallas. The celebration features the lighting of the park’s new 52-foot Mayor’s Tree, featuring 59,150 multicolored lights.

Visitors can enjoy free photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, the Boho Holiday Market, face painting, balloon artists, holiday crafts, and appearances by Frosty and Rudolph. Live entertainment includes a musical preview of The Phantom of the Opera ahead of its Dallas run, an abridged performance of The Nutcracker by The Dallas Conservatory, the Lake Highlands Wranglers, students from Broadway Dallas’ High School Musical Theatre Awards program, and the Bishop Lynch High School Choir.

