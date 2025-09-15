Klyde Warren Park presents Party in the Park

Klyde Warren Park will present their annual fundraiser, Party in the Park. The evening will feature Hall wines at every table, décor by Todd Events, and live entertainment by Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees, with a few exciting surprises in store.
Klyde Warren Park will present their annual fundraiser, Party in the Park. The evening will feature Hall wines at every table, décor by Todd Events, and live entertainment by Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees, with a few exciting surprises in store.
WHEN
WHERE
Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/party-in-the-park
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.