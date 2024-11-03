Klyde Warren Park presents Tree Lighting Celebration
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Klyde Warren Park
Klyde Warren Park will present their annual Tree Lighting Celebration, igniting the spirit of the holidays. The annual yuletide event includes an afternoon of family-friendly activities, an array of food trucks serving holiday inspired treats, and culminates with the lighting of "The Mayor’s Tree" in the heart of the park.
Klyde Warren Park will present their annual Tree Lighting Celebration, igniting the spirit of the holidays. The annual yuletide event includes an afternoon of family-friendly activities, an array of food trucks serving holiday inspired treats, and culminates with the lighting of "The Mayor’s Tree" in the heart of the park.