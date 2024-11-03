Klyde Warren Park presents Tree Lighting Celebration

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park will present their annual Tree Lighting Celebration, igniting the spirit of the holidays. The annual yuletide event includes an afternoon of family-friendly activities, an array of food trucks serving holiday inspired treats, and culminates with the lighting of "The Mayor’s Tree" in the heart of the park.

Klyde Warren Park will present their annual Tree Lighting Celebration, igniting the spirit of the holidays. The annual yuletide event includes an afternoon of family-friendly activities, an array of food trucks serving holiday inspired treats, and culminates with the lighting of "The Mayor’s Tree" in the heart of the park.

WHEN

WHERE

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/tree-lighting-celebration

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.