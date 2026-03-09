Klyde Warren Park presents Wildlife on the Move

The Unhuggables (LIVE Animal Stage Show) consists of cornsnake, kingsnake or bullsnake, Texas tortoise, American alligator, blue-tongued skink, bearded dragon, or savannah monitor lizard, tenrec or Virginia opossum, and a large boa constrictor or Burmese python

The focus for this program will be on overcoming Fears with facts, geography, scientific terminology, and natural history of each animal, with a special emphasis on literacy/reading; All attendees will have the opportunity to touch/interact with the last animal if they choose to and will receive giveaway items as supplies last at the end of the presentation.