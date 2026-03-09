Klyde Warren Park presents Wildlife on the Move

The Unhuggables (LIVE Animal Stage Show) consists of cornsnake, kingsnake or bullsnake, Texas tortoise, American alligator, blue-tongued skink, bearded dragon, or savannah monitor lizard, tenrec or Virginia opossum, and a large boa constrictor or Burmese python
The focus for this program will be on overcoming Fears with facts, geography, scientific terminology, and natural history of each animal, with a special emphasis on literacy/reading; All attendees will have the opportunity to touch/interact with the last animal if they choose to and will receive giveaway items as supplies last at the end of the presentation.
The Unhuggables (LIVE Animal Stage Show) consists of cornsnake, kingsnake or bullsnake, Texas tortoise, American alligator, blue-tongued skink, bearded dragon, or savannah monitor lizard, tenrec or Virginia opossum, and a large boa constrictor or Burmese python
The focus for this program will be on overcoming Fears with facts, geography, scientific terminology, and natural history of each animal, with a special emphasis on literacy/reading; All attendees will have the opportunity to touch/interact with the last animal if they choose to and will receive giveaway items as supplies last at the end of the presentation.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.