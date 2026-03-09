Klyde Warren Park presents Wildlife on the Move

Photo courtesy of Klyde Warren Park

The Unhuggables (LIVE Animal Stage Show) consists of cornsnake, kingsnake or bullsnake, Texas tortoise, American alligator, blue-tongued skink, bearded dragon, or savannah monitor lizard, tenrec or Virginia opossum, and a large boa constrictor or Burmese python

The focus for this program will be on overcoming Fears with facts, geography, scientific terminology, and natural history of each animal, with a special emphasis on literacy/reading; All attendees will have the opportunity to touch/interact with the last animal if they choose to and will receive giveaway items as supplies last at the end of the presentation.

WHEN

WHERE

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/fq60ud1r37qyrke1djocuborp2ynro-yk6br-zg326-bk3sh-8b8l7-z7d9k-drmx2

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
