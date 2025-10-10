La Cantera Arts Conservatory presents The Dali Gala

The Dali Gala is an evening where art, music, and creativity intertwine as it delves into the mesmerizing and surreal world of Salvador Dalí. The event not only celebrates his iconic masterpieces but also highlights the profound impact he has had on the modern art landscape.

The Dali Gala will feature Spanish cuisine, a silent auction, and surreal performances that will challenge perception of reality. The night will culminate in a Flamenco show, showcasing the passion and rhythm of the traditional Spanish art form.