La Cantera Arts Covservatory presents Flamenco Fever Dancers

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Flamenco Fever

The international cast of Flamenco Fever Dancers will present one of the world's most challenging dances, accompanied by live singers, guitarists, and percussionists, creating a rich tapestry of sound. The music will be composed in real time, unfolding before the audience as the performance progresses.

The international cast of Flamenco Fever Dancers will present one of the world's most challenging dances, accompanied by live singers, guitarists, and percussionists, creating a rich tapestry of sound. The music will be composed in real time, unfolding before the audience as the performance progresses.

WHEN

WHERE

The Sanctuary Music and Events
6633 Virginia Pkwy #102, McKinney, TX 75070, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-1st-ever-flamenco-show-at-the-sanctuary-tickets-1992240466866

TICKET INFO

$28.52

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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