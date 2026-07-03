La Cantera Arts Covservatory presents Flamenco Fever Dancers
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Photo courtesy of Flamenco Fever
The international cast of Flamenco Fever Dancers will present one of the world's most challenging dances, accompanied by live singers, guitarists, and percussionists, creating a rich tapestry of sound. The music will be composed in real time, unfolding before the audience as the performance progresses.
The international cast of Flamenco Fever Dancers will present one of the world's most challenging dances, accompanied by live singers, guitarists, and percussionists, creating a rich tapestry of sound. The music will be composed in real time, unfolding before the audience as the performance progresses.