Lakewood Brewing Co. will celebrate their 12th anniversary with an all-day event filled with beer, live music, and more.

A highlight of the celebration will be the release of Lion Share XII. The anniversary beer is a Belgian Tripel, characterized by its strong, pale, and dry profile with a hint of spiciness, a rounded malt flavor, and firm bitterness. It will be available in a commemorative boxed two-pack and on draft.