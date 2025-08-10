Lakewood Brewing presents 13th Anniversary Celebration

Lakewood Brewing Company will officially enter its teens and will celebrate with beer, music, food, and fun. Marking a lucky 13 years of craft beer in true Lakewood style, the family-owned brewery will bring back OG favorites like Hopochondria and Till & Toil, and debut this year’s annual limited release, Lion’s Share XIII

Guests are invited to grab a tasting card, a commemorative collectible coin sticker, and this year’s Lion’s Share glass to sample their way through the tap list, including Lion’s Share vertical tastings, special releases, and other fan favorites. The 13th Anniversary Bash event will also include a Beer Poking and conversation with Wim and Lakewood Brewing’s Brewer Ashton Guerrero, a Martin’s Italian Ice Truck, flash tattoos from Inked by Cherry, live music by The Jacob Price Band, Dead Wax Records spinning and selling vinyl all day, and a pop-up from Sweet Dol-ings featuring baked goods made with Temptress and Temptress Blonde.