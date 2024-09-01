Lamplight Theater Company presents Beowulf: A Staged Reading
Image courtesy of Lamplight Theater Company
Lamplight Theater Company and Harvest House present a staged reading of an original adaptation of Beowulf. The legend of Beowulf will be told as it was intended, with a friend at your side and a flagon of Viking Blod.
WHEN
WHERE
Harvest House
331 E Hickory St, Denton, TX 76201, USA
https://lamplighttheater.co/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
