Las Colinas Association presents Las Colinas Home Tour

Las Colinas Association will present the Las Colinas Home Tour. The self-guided event invites architecture lovers, design enthusiasts, neighbors, and visitors to step behind the gates and explore some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most distinct private residences.

The Home Tour showcases both the diversity and character of Las Colinas’ neighborhood villages, featuring a curated selection of homes that range from thoughtfully preserved estates to beautifully renovated properties that balance modern style with architectural integrity. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to experience firsthand the unique charm and history of Las Colinas’ residential properties.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards a charity of the homeowners' choosing. Charities include Irving Schools Foundation, Irving Cares, Many Helping Hands, and University of Dallas Church of the Incarnation.