Las Colinas Association presents Las Colinas Home Tour

Las Colinas Association will present the Las Colinas Home Tour. The self-guided event invites architecture lovers, design enthusiasts, neighbors, and visitors to step behind the gates and explore some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most distinct private residences.
The Home Tour showcases both the diversity and character of Las Colinas’ neighborhood villages, featuring a curated selection of homes that range from thoughtfully preserved estates to beautifully renovated properties that balance modern style with architectural integrity. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to experience firsthand the unique charm and history of Las Colinas’ residential properties.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards a charity of the homeowners' choosing. Charities include Irving Schools Foundation, Irving Cares, Many Helping Hands, and University of Dallas Church of the Incarnation.
Las Colinas Association will present the Las Colinas Home Tour. The self-guided event invites architecture lovers, design enthusiasts, neighbors, and visitors to step behind the gates and explore some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most distinct private residences.
The Home Tour showcases both the diversity and character of Las Colinas’ neighborhood villages, featuring a curated selection of homes that range from thoughtfully preserved estates to beautifully renovated properties that balance modern style with architectural integrity. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to experience firsthand the unique charm and history of Las Colinas’ residential properties.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards a charity of the homeowners' choosing. Charities include Irving Schools Foundation, Irving Cares, Many Helping Hands, and University of Dallas Church of the Incarnation.
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TICKET INFO
$50