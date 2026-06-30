Late Night Catechism: 'Til Death Do Us Part

Sister is back, and this time she’s tackling the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites with her trademark blend of quick wit, sharp humor, and good-natured sass. From outrageous lessons on wedded bliss to her laugh-out-loud spin on the Newlywed Game, Sister proves once again she’s the feistiest couples counselor around.
Sister is back, and this time she’s tackling the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites with her trademark blend of quick wit, sharp humor, and good-natured sass. From outrageous lessons on wedded bliss to her laugh-out-loud spin on the Newlywed Game, Sister proves once again she’s the feistiest couples counselor around.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/late-nite-catechism
TICKET INFO
$50.20 amd up.
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