The Latin American Film Festival of Dallas is back for its third edition, featuring 10 films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, and Venezuela. There will also be pre-recorded interviews with the filmmakers following select screenings.
For a full schedule of screenings, go to the festival website.
The Latin American Film Festival of Dallas is back for its third edition, featuring 10 films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, and Venezuela. There will also be pre-recorded interviews with the filmmakers following select screenings.
For a full schedule of screenings, go to the festival website.
WHEN
WHERE
Spacy
1300 S Polk St #160a, Dallas, TX 75224, USA
https://www.laffd.com/
TICKET INFO
$10-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.