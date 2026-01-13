Latino Arts Project presents "The Journey North: Hope, Labor and Culture" opening reception

"The Journey North: Hope, Labor and Culture" explores how an artificial border cuts across shared cultural experiences. It reflects the physical and emotional reality of migration - a story of movement, purpose and resilience through art, stories and lived experience.

The exhibition expands beyond why people leave to what they bring: hope that binds us in shared humanity, labor that builds and sustains the nation and culture that enriches and redefines American life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through February 27.