Latino Arts Project presents "The Journey North: Hope, Labor and Culture" opening reception

Latino Arts Project

"The Journey North: Hope, Labor and Culture" explores how an artificial border cuts across shared cultural experiences. It reflects the physical and emotional reality of migration - a story of movement, purpose and resilience through art, stories and lived experience.

The exhibition expands beyond why people leave to what they bring: hope that binds us in shared humanity, labor that builds and sustains the nation and culture that enriches and redefines American life.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through February 27.

WHEN

WHERE

Latino Cultural Center
2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://www.latinoartsproject.com/blogs/exhibitions/the-journey-north-hope-labor-and-culture

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
