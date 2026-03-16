Latino Cultural Center and Latino Arts Project present Jazzamoart: "The Goals of Painting" opening reception

Presented by Latino Cultural Center and Latino Arts Project, "The Goals of Painting" features vibrant works by renowned Mexican artist Jazzamoart. Inspired by the global passion for soccer, the exhibition explores how the energy, rhythm and emotion of the game translate into bold color and expressive movement on canvas.

Jazzamoart’s work reflects soccer as more than a sport; it is a shared cultural language that connects communities across borders. Curated by Elena Catalán Roldán, the exhibition celebrates the dynamic relationship between art, sport and global culture.

Complementing the exhibition, a sculpture by Mexican artist Rodrigo de la Sierra introduces Timoteo, a character that emerged from simple notebook sketches reflecting overlooked moments of everyday life. Through this faceless figure, De la Sierra explores universal human emotions and contradictions with humor and quiet social commentary. In this sculpture, Timoteo references the global passion for fútbol and the playful challenge of staying balanced, both in sport and in life.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 22.