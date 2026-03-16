Latino Cultural Center and Latino Arts Project present Jazzamoart: "The Goals of Painting" opening reception

eventdetail
Latino Arts Project

Presented by Latino Cultural Center and Latino Arts Project, "The Goals of Painting" features vibrant works by renowned Mexican artist Jazzamoart. Inspired by the global passion for soccer, the exhibition explores how the energy, rhythm and emotion of the game translate into bold color and expressive movement on canvas.

Jazzamoart’s work reflects soccer as more than a sport; it is a shared cultural language that connects communities across borders. Curated by Elena Catalán Roldán, the exhibition celebrates the dynamic relationship between art, sport and global culture.

Complementing the exhibition, a sculpture by Mexican artist Rodrigo de la Sierra introduces Timoteo, a character that emerged from simple notebook sketches reflecting overlooked moments of everyday life. Through this faceless figure, De la Sierra explores universal human emotions and contradictions with humor and quiet social commentary. In this sculpture, Timoteo references the global passion for fútbol and the playful challenge of staying balanced, both in sport and in life.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 22.

Presented by Latino Cultural Center and Latino Arts Project, "The Goals of Painting" features vibrant works by renowned Mexican artist Jazzamoart. Inspired by the global passion for soccer, the exhibition explores how the energy, rhythm and emotion of the game translate into bold color and expressive movement on canvas.

Jazzamoart’s work reflects soccer as more than a sport; it is a shared cultural language that connects communities across borders. Curated by Elena Catalán Roldán, the exhibition celebrates the dynamic relationship between art, sport and global culture.

Complementing the exhibition, a sculpture by Mexican artist Rodrigo de la Sierra introduces Timoteo, a character that emerged from simple notebook sketches reflecting overlooked moments of everyday life. Through this faceless figure, De la Sierra explores universal human emotions and contradictions with humor and quiet social commentary. In this sculpture, Timoteo references the global passion for fútbol and the playful challenge of staying balanced, both in sport and in life.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 22.

WHEN

WHERE

Latino Cultural Center
2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-goals-of-painting-tickets-1985106822945?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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