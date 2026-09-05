Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Christy Lee Rogers and Lucrecia Waggoner: "Between Worlds" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Between Worlds," a joint exhibition featuring new works by Christy Lee Rogers and Lucrecia Waggoner.

"Between Worlds" brings together two artists working in vastly different mediums: Waggoner through sculptural porcelain and Rogers through underwater photography. Through material, light, and movement, the exhibition explores the space between the physical and the imagined, transforming the tangible into something otherworldly.

Waggoner’s porcelain installations drift across the wall, while Rogers’ submerged figures appear to exist outside the boundaries of gravity and time. In dialogue, their works move between earth and water, stillness and motion, inviting viewers into a world that feels both familiar and somehow beyond reach.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 6,

