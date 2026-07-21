Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Convergence" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Convergence," a group exhibition featuring new works by Matt Devine, Stallman, and Nick Veasey.

"Convergence" brings together four artists whose work spans contemporary sculpture, sculpted canvas, and x-ray photography. While each employs a distinct medium and process, all transform familiar materials into compelling visual experiences grounded in dimension, spatial relationships, and the unseen. Together, their work converges to reveal unexpected connections between art, science, and design, inviting viewers to reconsider how they experience the world around them.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 26.

