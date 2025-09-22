Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Lucrecia Waggoner and Audra Weaser: "Radiance" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Radiance," a dual exhibition featuring porcelain installations by Lucrecia Waggoner and abstract paintings by Audra Weaser.

"Radiance" celebrates the interplay of light, texture, and emotion through two distinct yet harmonious artistic voices. Both artists explore themes of transformation and reflection, inviting viewers to experience a sense of wonder and serenity. Waggoner and Weaser’s work resonates with a sense of calm and transformation, providing a sanctuary for reflection and inspiration.