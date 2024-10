Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "I Am," an exhibition featuring new works by Meredith Pardue.

Pardue will unveil a new collection of paintings that seek to capture the raw internal mechanism of being and how those abstract notions translate into language and thought. Pardue displays a mastery of color, texture, and form through an improvisational practice grounded in nature and reflection.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 31.