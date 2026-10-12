Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Rhythm & Form" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Rhythm & Form," a group exhibition featuring new works by Nina Tichava, Lynn Sanders, and Rodrigo Franzao. The exhibit will be an exploration of repetition, pattern, and movement through distinct artistic practices.

"Rhythm & Form" brings together three artists whose distinct practices are united by a shared exploration of repetition, pattern, and movement. Through intricate mark-making, fluid applications of pigment, and sculptural arrangements of paper, Tichava, Sanders, and Franzao each develop a visual language of their own. Across their work, individual elements gather momentum, establishing a rhythm that feels both deliberate and organic. In dialogue, their approaches create a visual experience that evolves through subtle shifts in color, material, and form.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 9.