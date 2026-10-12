Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Rhythm & Form" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Laura Rathe Fine Art

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Rhythm & Form," a group exhibition featuring new works by Nina Tichava, Lynn Sanders, and Rodrigo Franzao. The exhibit will be an exploration of repetition, pattern, and movement through distinct artistic practices.

"Rhythm & Form" brings together three artists whose distinct practices are united by a shared exploration of repetition, pattern, and movement. Through intricate mark-making, fluid applications of pigment, and sculptural arrangements of paper, Tichava, Sanders, and Franzao each develop a visual language of their own. Across their work, individual elements gather momentum, establishing a rhythm that feels both deliberate and organic. In dialogue, their approaches create a visual experience that evolves through subtle shifts in color, material, and form.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 9.

Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Rhythm & Form," a group exhibition featuring new works by Nina Tichava, Lynn Sanders, and Rodrigo Franzao. The exhibit will be an exploration of repetition, pattern, and movement through distinct artistic practices.

"Rhythm & Form" brings together three artists whose distinct practices are united by a shared exploration of repetition, pattern, and movement. Through intricate mark-making, fluid applications of pigment, and sculptural arrangements of paper, Tichava, Sanders, and Franzao each develop a visual language of their own. Across their work, individual elements gather momentum, establishing a rhythm that feels both deliberate and organic. In dialogue, their approaches create a visual experience that evolves through subtle shifts in color, material, and form.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 9.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
1130 Dragon St #130, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://laurarathe.com/show/laura-rathe-fine-art-rhythm-form-nina-tichava-lynn-sanders-rodrigo-franzao-at-lrfa

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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