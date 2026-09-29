LEAP Global Missions presents 35th Anniversary Gala: A Legacy of Healing

LEAP Global Missions' 35th Anniversary Gala: A Legacy of Healing begins with a reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a three-course seated dinner, presentation, auction, raffle, and sharing news of past and ongoing missions and updates on future plans.

The emcee will be Teresa Woodard, weekend anchor and a senior reporter at WFAA. Featured performers include Trace Bundy: The Acoustic Ninja from Denver Colorado.



LEAP Global Missions is dedicated to enhancing and enriching the lives of people around the world by providing free specialized medical and surgical services inspired by the love of Christ. Founded 35 years ago by Dr. Craig Hobar, LEAP volunteers have performed over 11,000 surgeries and procedures on patients (mostly children) from 24 countries at no cost to the patients and their families.