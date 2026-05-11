Legacy West presents Juneteenth Fashion Show

Legacy West will present the Juneteenth Fashion Show, celebrating its fifth anniversary. The event begins with an early access vendor shopping, followed by a pre-show live entertainment & beats by DJ Dr. Mack. The fashion show will be emceed by Lady Jade and Michael Shawn, with Live Music Entertainment by LaLa Johnson and Cupid The Line Dance King. Later in the evening, guests can enjoy Line Dance Afterparty with Cupid The Line Dance King.

This year’s theme is "Ubuntu: Together, We Are - Together, We Rise," is a powerful celebration of the African-American community and the global African diaspora, uniting our cultures, stories, and style in one shared expression of Black Excellence, Black Joy, Black Culture, and collective strength.



Proceeds will benefit The African Think Tank. Legacy West continues to proudly honor the historical, influential, and ongoing contributions of the Black community with a stunning fashion show and cultural experience, produced by Think Three Media.