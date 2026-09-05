Leia’s Kids presents Hope in The Kingdom Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Leia's Kids

Leia’s Kids will present its annual gala, Hope in the Kingdom: A Royal Ball. The event will bring together supporters for an evening of elegance, storytelling, and hope. The event raises money to support kids going through childhood cancer journeys and remind them they are loved, known, and royal.

Leia’s Kids will present its annual gala, Hope in the Kingdom: A Royal Ball. The event will bring together supporters for an evening of elegance, storytelling, and hope. The event raises money to support kids going through childhood cancer journeys and remind them they are loved, known, and royal.

WHEN

WHERE

Verona Villa
6591 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://leiaskids.org/hope-in-the-kingdom-a-royal-ball/

TICKET INFO

$150-$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.