Leia’s Kids presents Hope in The Kingdom Gala

Leia’s Kids will present its annual gala, Hope in the Kingdom: A Royal Ball. The event will bring together supporters for an evening of elegance, storytelling, and hope. The event raises money to support kids going through childhood cancer journeys and remind them they are loved, known, and royal.
Leia’s Kids will present its annual gala, Hope in the Kingdom: A Royal Ball. The event will bring together supporters for an evening of elegance, storytelling, and hope. The event raises money to support kids going through childhood cancer journeys and remind them they are loved, known, and royal.