Lenny Pearce in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lenny Pearce

Lenny Pearce comes to Irving in support of his album Toddler Techno.

Lenny Pearce comes to Irving in support of his album Toddler Techno.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/lenny-pearce-toddler-rave-world-tour-irving-texas-11-07-2026/event/0C0064C925677A73

TICKET INFO

$51 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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