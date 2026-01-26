Les Claypool: Claypool Gold

Photo courtesy of Les Claypool

Les Claypool will come to Irving with Claypool Gold, a wildly ambitious, full-evening tour that brings together three of his most beloved and sonically adventurous bands - Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade - for one mind-melting musical experience.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C006430BE449658

TICKET INFO

$54

