Les Claypool: Claypool Gold

Les Claypool will come to Irving with Claypool Gold, a wildly ambitious, full-evening tour that brings together three of his most beloved and sonically adventurous bands - Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade - for one mind-melting musical experience.
