Levitt Pavilion presents Visit Jordan Experience

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion will partner with the Jordan Tourism Board to present the Visit Jordan Experience, celebrating Jordan’s historic first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup 26.

Visitors can enjoy public viewings of multiple World Cup matches, including the Jordan vs. Argentina match on June 27, while exploring Jordanian culture through immersive tourism experiences, authentic cuisine, live entertainment, shopping, family activities, and interactive exhibits.

Guests can take a virtual journey through Jordan, browse a vibrant street bazaar, sample Jordanian and Middle Eastern favorites, and register daily for a chance to win round-trip airfare to Jordan.

Levitt Pavilion will partner with the Jordan Tourism Board to present the Visit Jordan Experience, celebrating Jordan’s historic first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup 26.

Visitors can enjoy public viewings of multiple World Cup matches, including the Jordan vs. Argentina match on June 27, while exploring Jordanian culture through immersive tourism experiences, authentic cuisine, live entertainment, shopping, family activities, and interactive exhibits.

Guests can take a virtual journey through Jordan, browse a vibrant street bazaar, sample Jordanian and Middle Eastern favorites, and register daily for a chance to win round-trip airfare to Jordan.

WHEN

WHERE

Levitt Pavilion
100 W Abram St, Arlington, TX 76010, USA
https://levittpavilionarlington.org/event/visitjordanexperience/2026-06-25/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with advance registration.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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