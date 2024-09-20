Lewisville Grand Theater presents Conexiones Culturales
Photo by Macall Polay
Lewisville Grand Theater presents Conexiones Culturales, a Sunday matinee of additional Hispanic Heritage Month celebration programming, including an opportunity to meet the artists in the exhibition, a screening of the award-winning film musical, In the Heights, and an interactive Latin dance demonstration by Dance At Legacy principal dancer, Zyriab.
