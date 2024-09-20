Lewisville Grand Theater presents Conexiones Culturales

Photo by Macall Polay

Lewisville Grand Theater presents Conexiones Culturales, a Sunday matinee of additional Hispanic Heritage Month celebration programming, including an opportunity to meet the artists in the exhibition, a screening of the award-winning film musical, In the Heights, and an interactive Latin dance demonstration by Dance At Legacy principal dancer, Zyriab.

WHEN

WHERE

Lewisville Grand Theater
100 N Charles St, Lewisville, TX 75057, USA
https://www.lewisvillegrand.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/74347/3545

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
