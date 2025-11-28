Lewisville Grand Theater presents Tejas Brothers

The Tejas Brothers are the original Tex-Mex Honky Tonk band from Fort Worth. Founded in 2006, the band has been recognized as one of the best live acts in the Lone Star State. The group specializes in recording and performing original Americana, Country, and Folk music, influenced by Country, Rock, Blues, and Tex-Mex.
The Tejas Brothers are the original Tex-Mex Honky Tonk band from Fort Worth. Founded in 2006, the band has been recognized as one of the best live acts in the Lone Star State. The group specializes in recording and performing original Americana, Country, and Folk music, influenced by Country, Rock, Blues, and Tex-Mex.