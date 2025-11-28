Lewisville Grand Theater presents Tejas Brothers

Photo courtesy of Tejas Brothers

The Tejas Brothers are the original Tex-Mex Honky Tonk band from Fort Worth. Founded in 2006, the band has been recognized as one of the best live acts in the Lone Star State. The group specializes in recording and performing original Americana, Country, and Folk music, influenced by Country, Rock, Blues, and Tex-Mex.

WHEN

WHERE

Lewisville Grand Theater
100 N Charles St, Lewisville, TX 75057, USA
https://www.lewisvillegrand.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/83609/3444

TICKET INFO

$25-$35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
