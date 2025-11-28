Lewisville Grand Theater presents Texas Tunes: Jazzmeia Horn

Named by her jazz loving grandmother, Jazzmeia Horn was born in Dallas in 1991. She grew up in a close church-going family singing gospel music. Horn graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, which was attended by other great artists such as Roy Hargrove, Norah Jones, and Erykah Badu.

In 2009, she enrolled at The School of Jazz at The New School in New York City. Horn won the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and the 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition and, shortly after, was signed by Concord Records.

She has released four albums in her career, most recently Messages in 2024.