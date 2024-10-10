Lewisville Playhouse presents Puffs (or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic)

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of Wayne Hopkins. Upon arrival at a certain school of magic, he’s placed into the Puffs, a group of well meaning, loyal outsiders. Over the next seven years, he’ll try to learn magic, try not to have his life ruined by his four-eyed nemesis, and try to not to get hurt in what is actually a very dangerous place for unsupervised children. Sometimes he will succeed. Partially. His epic quest takes the classic story to new places and hysterically reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.