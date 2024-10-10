Lewisville Playhouse presents Puffs (or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic)

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lewisville Playhouse

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of Wayne Hopkins. Upon arrival at a certain school of magic, he’s placed into the Puffs, a group of well meaning, loyal outsiders. Over the next seven years, he’ll try to learn magic, try not to have his life ruined by his four-eyed nemesis, and try to not to get hurt in what is actually a very dangerous place for unsupervised children. Sometimes he will succeed. Partially. His epic quest takes the classic story to new places and hysterically reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of Wayne Hopkins. Upon arrival at a certain school of magic, he’s placed into the Puffs, a group of well meaning, loyal outsiders. Over the next seven years, he’ll try to learn magic, try not to have his life ruined by his four-eyed nemesis, and try to not to get hurt in what is actually a very dangerous place for unsupervised children. Sometimes he will succeed. Partially. His epic quest takes the classic story to new places and hysterically reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

WHEN

WHERE

Lewisville Playhouse
160 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057, USA
https://glct.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUf000000oPfxMAE

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.