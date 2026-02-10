Lightwire Theater presents Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lightwire Theater

Dallas Children’s Theater will present the return of Lightwire Theater with Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey. Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the "cool" rats, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. To get away from the continuous badgering, he retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures, to be the hero.

Audiences will join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime; including a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, and learns of infinite peril and awesome beauty. Will Marvin make his dreams come true and bring him the glory and acceptance he craves?

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://www.dct.org/show-details/moon-mouse-a-space-odyssey

TICKET INFO

$30 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
