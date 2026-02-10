Lightwire Theater presents Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey

Dallas Children’s Theater will present the return of Lightwire Theater with Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey. Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the "cool" rats, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. To get away from the continuous badgering, he retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures, to be the hero.
Audiences will join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime; including a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, and learns of infinite peril and awesome beauty. Will Marvin make his dreams come true and bring him the glory and acceptance he craves?
Dallas Children’s Theater will present the return of Lightwire Theater with Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey. Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the "cool" rats, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. To get away from the continuous badgering, he retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures, to be the hero.
Audiences will join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime; including a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, and learns of infinite peril and awesome beauty. Will Marvin make his dreams come true and bring him the glory and acceptance he craves?
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$30 and up.