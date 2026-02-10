Lightwire Theater presents Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey

Dallas Children’s Theater will present the return of Lightwire Theater with Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey. Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the "cool" rats, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. To get away from the continuous badgering, he retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures, to be the hero.

Audiences will join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime; including a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, and learns of infinite peril and awesome beauty. Will Marvin make his dreams come true and bring him the glory and acceptance he craves?