Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Fall Exhibitions opening reception
Photo courtesy of Anya Schmieder
Liliana Bloch Gallery will conclude its 2025 programming with three concurrent solo exhibitions by Abigail Reyes, Jaime Acker, and C.J. Davis, each presenting deeply personal bodies of work that explore themes of healing, identity, and the intimate intersections of art and life.
The exhibitions will remain on display through December 27.
Liliana Bloch Gallery
4741 Memphis St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.lilianablochgallery.com/upcoming-1
Admission is free.
