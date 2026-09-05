Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Fernando Alvarez: "Selected Works" opening reception

"Selected Works" by Fernando Alvarez presents two works, 23.12.04 and Wash My Hands Clean, reflecting the artist’s ongoing engagement with political violence and personal trauma. Drawing from experiences in his native Honduras, Alvarez explores remembrance, grief, and guilt through a concept-driven interdisciplinary practice.

"Selected Works" by Fernando Alvarez presents two works, 23.12.04 and Wash My Hands Clean, reflecting the artist’s ongoing engagement with political violence and personal trauma. Drawing from experiences in his native Honduras, Alvarez explores remembrance, grief, and guilt through a concept-driven interdisciplinary practice.

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