Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Francesca Brunetti: "Loving is Caring" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Francesca Brunetti

"Loving is Caring," a new solo exhibition by Italian artist Dr. Francesca Brunnetti, brings together two bodies of work reimagining Western philosophy and agency, centering on the overlooked participants in nature through an ecofeminist lens.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 14.

WHEN

WHERE

Liliana Bloch Gallery
4741 Memphis St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.lilianablochgallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
