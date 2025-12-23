Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Francesca Brunetti: "Loving is Caring" opening reception

"Loving is Caring," a new solo exhibition by Italian artist Dr. Francesca Brunnetti, brings together two bodies of work reimagining Western philosophy and agency, centering on the overlooked participants in nature through an ecofeminist lens.
The exhibition will remain on display through February 14.
Liliana Bloch Gallery
4741 Memphis St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.lilianablochgallery.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
