Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Kathy Lovas: "Holdfast" opening recepition

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kathy Lovas

Liliana Bloch Gallery will present the opening reception of Kathy Lovas' new exhibit "Holdfast." In 1966, Anna Atkins created 49 prints from marine algae she collected and preserved while conducting biological research in the San Juan Islands. Inspired by Atkins’ pioneering cyanotypes, Lovas uses the contemporary DASS transfer process to revisit the specimens 60 years later, bringing together her backgrounds in biology and photography.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through October 30.

Liliana Bloch Gallery will present the opening reception of Kathy Lovas' new exhibit "Holdfast." In 1966, Anna Atkins created 49 prints from marine algae she collected and preserved while conducting biological research in the San Juan Islands. Inspired by Atkins’ pioneering cyanotypes, Lovas uses the contemporary DASS transfer process to revisit the specimens 60 years later, bringing together her backgrounds in biology and photography.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through October 30.

WHEN

WHERE

Liliana Bloch Gallery
4741 Memphis St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.lilianablochgallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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