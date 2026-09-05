Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Kathy Lovas: "Holdfast" opening recepition

Liliana Bloch Gallery will present the opening reception of Kathy Lovas' new exhibit "Holdfast." In 1966, Anna Atkins created 49 prints from marine algae she collected and preserved while conducting biological research in the San Juan Islands. Inspired by Atkins’ pioneering cyanotypes, Lovas uses the contemporary DASS transfer process to revisit the specimens 60 years later, bringing together her backgrounds in biology and photography.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through October 30.