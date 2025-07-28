Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Kelly Tapia-Chuning "Selected Works" and "Nuestro lugar en estos mundos / Our Place in These Worlds" opening reception

Liliana Bloch Gallery will present "Selected Works" by Kelly Tapia-Chuning and "Nuestro lugar en estos mundos / Our Place in These Worlds," two exhibitions in dialogue, each addressing identity, memory, and resistance from distinct yet intersecting perspectives.

"Nuestro lugar en estos mundos / Our Place in These Worlds" is a collaborative traveling exhibition featuring artists Simón Vega (El Salvador), Esvín Alarcón Lam (Guatemala), and Antonio Pichillá (Guatemala). Through sculpture, video, installation, and performance, the artists examine themes of migration, displacement, Indigeneity, and decolonial resistance across Central America.

"Selected Works" presents the multidisciplinary practice of Tapia-Chuning. Using large-scale needle felting and textile deconstruction, Tapia-Chuning investigates cultural assimilation, gender, and ancestral memory. Her work draws from Xicana and Indígena traditions, reclaiming and reimagining histories through tactile, intimate materials.

The exhibitions will remain on display through October 30.