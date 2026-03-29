Liliana Bloch Gallery presents Leigh Merrill: "Window and Wind" opening reception

Liliana Bloch Gallery presents the opening reception of "Window and Wind," featuring photographic collages by Leigh Merrill that blur the boundaries between documentation and invention by constructing imagined environments.

Merrill's practice uses photography as a means of thinking through how people construct reality. She is interested in photography's ability to serve as evidence of existence, as an image with seeming veracity, and, simultaneously, as a system that mediates and constructs reality.

Working with thousands of individual photographs from diverse geographical locations, Merrill digitally assembles these sources to create images of imaginary spaces, echoing a sense of perpetual longing built into the American landscape.

In "Window and Wind," photographs have been combined, layered, and redacted until the photographic information opens into something more fluid, images that reflect and reinvent the spaces in which people inhabit.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through July 7.