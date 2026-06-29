Línea Personal in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Eduardo Guzman

Línea Personal comes to Dallas in support of their new album, Todo Ø Nada.

Línea Personal comes to Dallas in support of their new album, Todo Ø Nada.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/linea-personal-todo-nada-dallas-texas-09-13-2026/event/0C0064D6F143C3C7

TICKET INFO

$57 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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