Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in concert

Photo courtesy of Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire come to Dallas as part of a co-headlining tour. Richie has released 10 solo albums in his career, most recently Tuskegee in 2012. Earth, Wind & Fire have released 22 albums in their career, most recently Holiday in 2014.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/lionel-richie-and-earth-wind-fire-dallas-texas-07-29-2026/event/0C0064358C986709

TICKET INFO

$51 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
