At Little Elm Brew & Que, festivities include beer and wine tastings from national award-winning breweries and wineries, exclusive VIP whiskey tastings for select ticket holders, live music, BBQ tastings from top pitmasters across Texas, contests, shopping, and a fireworks show.

At Little Elm Brew & Que, festivities include beer and wine tastings from national award-winning breweries and wineries, exclusive VIP whiskey tastings for select ticket holders, live music, BBQ tastings from top pitmasters across Texas, contests, shopping, and a fireworks show.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.