At Little Elm Brew & Que, festivities include beer and wine tastings from national award-winning breweries and wineries, exclusive VIP whiskey tastings for select ticket holders, live music, BBQ tastings from top pitmasters across Texas, contests, shopping, and a fireworks show.
Performers will include Jacob Stelly, Bri Bagwell, and headliner Hudson Westbrook.
