Little Elm Brew & Que

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Lakefront at Little Elm

At Little Elm Brew & Que, festivities include beer and wine tastings from national award-winning breweries and wineries, exclusive VIP whiskey tastings for select ticket holders, live music, BBQ tastings from top pitmasters across Texas, contests, shopping, and a fireworks show.

Performers will include Jacob Stelly, Bri Bagwell, and headliner Hudson Westbrook.

WHEN

WHERE

Little Elm Park
701 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-elm-brew-que-tickets-1198943916529?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$10-$200

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
