Jake Shane is a digital entertainer, comedian, and podcast host who reaches an audience of more than 4.3 million followers across social platforms. Since his meteoric rise, Shane has been included in People’s 2024 Creators of the Year List, Forbes’ 2024 Top Creators List, The Hollywood Reporter’s 2024 Creators Issue, Rolling Stone’s 2024 Creators List, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Social Media class of 2024, and more.