Lollie Bombs present 20th Year Anniversary Show

Lollie Bombs will present their 20th Year Anniversary Show. The production will highlight burlesque, aerials, sideshow, magic, clowning, chaos, horror, bad ideas, questionable decisions, and an alarming amount of T&A. The show will feature 12 current and former Lollies, joined by three spectacular guests.

Lollie Bombs will present their 20th Year Anniversary Show. The production will highlight burlesque, aerials, sideshow, magic, clowning, chaos, horror, bad ideas, questionable decisions, and an alarming amount of T&A. The show will feature 12 current and former Lollies, joined by three spectacular guests.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.