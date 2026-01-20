Lone Star Wind Orchestra presents 20th Anniversary Season Celebration Concert

A world premiere by a Grammy Award-winning composer along with piano soloist Aaron Kurz anchor the Lone Star Wind Orchestra’s 20th Anniversary Season Celebration concert. The milestone performance marks two decades of music-making and community impact while honoring the orchestra’s past and looking boldly toward the future in the spirit of its mission of "music changing lives."

Led by music director Eugene Migliaro Corporon, the concert brings together the Lone Star Wind Orchestra and the Lone Star Youth Winds under the batons of Corporon and Andrew Trachsel, respectively. Highlights include the attendance of multiple Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Daugherty for the world premiere of the wind band transcription of his work "Last Dance at the Surf," a centerpiece moment of the orchestra’s 20th anniversary season.

Dallas-raised and internationally acclaimed pianist Aaron Kurz returns to perform the "Concerto for Piano and Winds" by composer Nancy Galbraith. The Lone Star Youth Winds will present Tyler Grant’s "All the Earth and Air" and the consortium premiere of Kevin Poelking’s "Green Whispers." Additional selections on the program include "American Overture" by Joseph Willcox Jenkins and "Urban Light" by James David.

The concert culminates with the Lone Star Wind Orchestra and Lone Star Youth Winds joining forces for a finale celebrating the next generation of musicians. The program also features a new film by the Dallas nonprofit kNOwBOX Dance.