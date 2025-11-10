Lone Star Wind Orchestra presents From Earth to Outer Space

The Lone Star Wind Orchestra will present From Earth to Outer Space, an immersive space-themed concert. The afternoon program pays tribute to NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration efforts and spotlights the orchestra’s continued mission of "music changing lives."

Under the direction of music director Eugene Migliaro Corporon, the concert features world-renowned euphonium soloist David Childs performing the world premiere of the wind band version of Stratos: Concerto for Euphonium by Jonathan Bates.

The program also includes Julie Giroux’s newest major work, "Symphony No. 7 The Titan," which is accompanied by vibrant still images gracing the auditorium’s wide screens in perfect harmony and in sync with the music. Other selections include Jun Nagao’s "Earth" and Gustav Holst’s "Jupiter from The Planets."

The afternoon also includes a pre-concert talk in the hall featuring LSWO brass musicians along with a pre-concert chamber performance in the lobby by musicians from the UNT chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi.