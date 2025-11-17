Lone Star Winery presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk - Downtown McKinney

At the 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk, visitors can experience the charm of a real-life Christmas movie while sipping on festive wine inside local downtown boutiques and find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and explore the uniquely McKinney Christmas festivities.

As guests arrive and check in, they will receive a festive souvenir wine glass, a hands-free glass lanyard, and an event passport that will guide them through a winter wonderland wine and shopping journey. Lone Star Winery offers premium wines distributed to over 20 charming shops in Downtown McKinney.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown McKinney
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12-wines-of-christmas-wine-walk-downtown-mckinney-tickets-1689267978999

TICKET INFO

$35-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
