Lone Star Winery presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk - Downtown McKinney

At the 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk, visitors can experience the charm of a real-life Christmas movie while sipping on festive wine inside local downtown boutiques and find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and explore the uniquely McKinney Christmas festivities.
As guests arrive and check in, they will receive a festive souvenir wine glass, a hands-free glass lanyard, and an event passport that will guide them through a winter wonderland wine and shopping journey. Lone Star Winery offers premium wines distributed to over 20 charming shops in Downtown McKinney.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$35-$50