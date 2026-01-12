Lone Star Winery presents Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk

Photo by Jordan Davidson Photography

At the Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk, visitors can enjoy Lone Star Winery wines, Lindt chocolate truffles while shopping charming local boutiques. It will be a self-guided chocolate and wine tasting experience through over 20 downtown shops.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown McKinney
111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-chocolate-wine-walk-downtown-mckinney-tickets-1978896437515

TICKET INFO

$30-$45
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
