Lone Star Winery presents Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk

At the Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk, visitors can enjoy Lone Star Winery wines, Lindt chocolate truffles while shopping charming local boutiques. It will be a self-guided chocolate and wine tasting experience through over 20 downtown shops.

At the Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk, visitors can enjoy Lone Star Winery wines, Lindt chocolate truffles while shopping charming local boutiques. It will be a self-guided chocolate and wine tasting experience through over 20 downtown shops.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.